Alleged Galashiels drug dealer remanded in custody

A man accused of drug-dealing will be kept behind bars this Christmas.

John Tunnicliffe, 53, was one of 10 people arrested after a drugs operation by police in Galashiels and Tweedbank the week before last.

He has now made a second private appearance at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

He made no plea but was fully committed for trial and then remanded in custody.

Tunnicliffe is charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin at his home in Hawthorn Road, Galashiels, over the past month.

He also faces four other charges of supplying heroin and breaching his bail conditions.

Five other people have already appeared in court in connection following the same raids, and all five were granted bail.

Four others arrested as part of the same operation were released on undertakings to appear in court at a later date.