All set to save lives in Edgerston

The community of Edgerston, covering from the Carter Bar to Camptown, has followed the lead of other rural communities in funding its own automatic external defibrillator (AED).

They raised £1,280 for the equipment and storage unit via a charity lunch last year, individual donations, donations from Kaimburn Joinery, sales of the Rev. Haisley Moore’s recently-released book of poems and a grant from Jedburgh Rotary Club’s charity shop.

The community purchased the life-saving device in March and six locals have been trained how to use it by local firefighters. The defibrillator is located on the wall outside the Kaimburn Joinery office, next to the phone box on the A68. If any member of the public requires information on where defibrillators are located around the country, there is an App on smart phones called ‘Crowdsav’.

Any other Edgerston residents interested in being trained in how to use the defibrillator should contact Christine Wylie by email (p10caw@aol.com).

Pictured with the life-saving equipment are, from left, Liz Spowart, from Jedburgh Rotary Club’s charity shop, and Christine Wylie.