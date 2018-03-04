All Borders high schools to reopen tomorrow, but 19 primaries still shut

Many of the Borders’ schools are set to reopen tomorrow, March 5, after having been closed for the last three days of last week.

All eight of the region’s secondary schools will be open tomorrow, but only for students in years S4, S5 and S6.

Snow at Lilliesleaf yesterday.

Scottish Borders Council is hoping to reopen them fully, for pupils in years S1 to S3 too, on Tuesday, but that won’t be confirmed until tomorrow.

School transport for pupils in years S4 to S6 is expected to be available on main routes only. An update will be provided in the morning.

Some 19 primary schools will remain shut tomorrow, those at Ednam, Morebattle, Sprouston, Yetholm, Cockburnspath, Reston, Lilliesleaf, Yarrow, Fountainhall, Heriot, Channelkirk, Westruther, Gordon, Broughton, Newlands, Walkerburn and Eddleston, plus St Margaret’s RC Primary in Hawick and its namesake in Galashiels.

Many other primaries are open only to pupils living within a mile and a half of them, to be accompanied by adults on foot both on their way in and on their way home.

Snow at Philiphaugh in Selkirk.

They include those at Ancrum, Burnfoot for pupils in years P4 to P7, Denholm, Newcastleton and, in Hawick, Drumlanrig, Stirches, Trinity and Wilton primaries.

Jedburgh’s Howdenburn and Parkside school will be open for pupils in years P2 to P7 and nursery.

In the Selkirk High cluster, Kirkhope Primary will be open for all but nursery pupils and Knowepark, Philliphaugh and St Joseph’s primaries will be fully open.

Tweedbank and Clovenfords primaries will be open apart from their nurseries, and Stow Primary will be open for P5, P6, P7 and nursery pupils.

In Galashiels, Balmoral Primary will be open for pupils in years P4 to P7, Burgh Primary for P3 to P7 children, Langlee Primary for children in P3 to P7, St Peter’s for P3 to P7 and nursery pupils, and Glendinning Primary will be fully open.

Lauder and St Boswells primaries will be fully open, Earlston Primary will be taking children in years P3 to P7, Melrose Primary will be open except for its nursery, West Linton Primary will be open to P2 to P7 pupils, and Newtown Primary will be open for pupils in P4 to P7 and its morning nursery.

In Peebles, Priorsford Primary will be fully open, and Halyrude, Kingsland and St Ronan’s primaries will be open to pupils in years P1 to P7.

Kelso’s Broomlands Primary will be fully open and Edenside Primary will be open to all but P1 to P3 pupils.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until 11.55pm tomorrow for almost all of the Borders.

Several minor roads remain closed today, including the C28 at Denholm Hill.

Council chief executive Tracey Logan said: “In assessing Borders schools for tomorrow, there have been a large number of factors which have had to be considered and assessed fully to ensure the safety of pupils.

“This includes reviewing access to schools with large accumulations of snow, staffing levels, access routes, fire exits and evacuation spaces.

“We have also undertaken a full review of other hazards such as overhanging icicles.

“While we have opened some schools, parents should still be satisfied that they can get their child to and from school safely.

“We will also be closely monitoring the weather through the night, and if anything changes in terms of any schools in the morning, further updates will be provided through local radio, our website and our social media channels.”

Up-to-date information on school and road closures can be found at www.scotborders.gov.uk/roadclosures and www.scotborders.gov.uk/schoolclosures