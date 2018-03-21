Alisdair’s set to represent the exiles of Selkirk

Flying the flag for Selkirk’s Colonial Society on this year’s common riding day is Alisdair Lindsay Piercy, who lives in Toronto, Canada.

The 39-year-old was appointed unanimously by Colonial Society members at the recent annual general meeting.

Sarah Piercy will buss the Colonial's flag for her husband, Alisdair.

Following his appointment, Alisdair informed the society that his wife, Sarah, will buss his flag.

Alisdair is the 39-year- old son of Drew Piercy and Barbara Hood (Smail) and lives with Sarah and their two children, six-year-old son Cameron and daughter Mackinley, who is three.

Based in Toronto, he said: “We stay in an area that reminds me of Selkirk in so many ways, making him feel I am living in a small town within a large city.”

Alisdair emigrated 12 years ago, and became a Canadian citizen last year.

He works for Richardson GMP, the largest private wealth fund management company in North America, as a senior software development manager.

But his heart still lies in Selkirk.

He said: “Being accepted as Colonial Society Standard Bearer means so much to me, especially being able to bring my family home to see where I grew up and to share in such an amazing tradition.”

Having grown up in Selkirk and enjoying Common Ridings every year, Alisdair said he was “filled with a great sense of pride and honour to be following in the footsteps of my grandpa Archie (Smail) and dad Drew who themselves were Standard Bearers for the Weavers and Hammermen”.

The society would be pleased to learn of any returning “exiles” or their descendants, or any visitors from overseas, who are attending this year’s common riding.

If you, yourself, are coming back to Selkirk for the big day, or if you know of someone else who is, please contact the chairman, Ian Clapperton or secretary, Andy Moyes.