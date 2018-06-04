Adam snaps up all three Earlston Camera Club trophies

Earlston Camera Club’s 2017/18 season closed with its annual prizegiving, held this year at Hunters Stables, St Boswells, following a lunch.

All three of the club trophies went home with Adam Drummond (pictured), following his success in both the overall print and digital categories, and after being awarded best image, and as a result the Helen McDonald Travel Award, at the club’s final meeting of the season.

However, it was a hard-fought success, with both overall competitions going down to the final, 11th contest, with three potential winners in both sections ahead of it.

Final scores

Prints – 1, Adam Drummond, 39; 2 , Allan Drummond and Curtis Welsh, 37; 4, Eleanor Drummond and Linsey Drummond, 29. A total of 13 members competed, with 197 prints entered over the course of the season.

Digital – 1, Adam Drummond, 50; 2, Linsey Drummond, 46; 3, Allan Drummond, 36. A total of 16 members competed, with 347 digital images entered.

At the final meeting, club member Curtis Welsh entertained with a presentation on ‘Travels East’, starting from his Borders home to the Northumberland coast and then far, far beyond to foreign lands.

Jim Ross of Bowden Camera Club judged the travel competition, titled ‘By Air, Land or Sea”:

Prints – 1, Curtis Welsh; 2, Eleanor Drummond; 3, Stephen Morris.

Digital – 1, Adam Drummond (best overall image); 2, Curtis Welsh; 3, Allan Drummond.