A72 to be closed near Walkerburn for fatal accident investigation

A stretch of one of the Borders’ busiest roads is to be closed for two hours tomorrow, December 6, to allow police to carry out further investigations into a fatal accident there a month and a half ago.

Pedestrian Sharon Wilson, 50, was hit by a car on the A72 Hamilton-Galashiels road just south of her home village of Walkerburn at around 11am on Monday, October 16, and died of injuries she sustained in that collision almost two weeks later at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital on Friday, October 27.

The A72 will be closed from Walkerburn to the Nest roundabout from 9.30am to 11.30am tomorrow to allow the police to carry out further investigations into the accident that killed her.

During that time, eEastbound traffic will be diverted via the D83/2 Walkerburn-Ashiestiel road following a one-way system.

Westbound traffic will be directed via the A7 at the Bowland roundabout in Clovenfords and along the A6094 and A703 back to the A72.

Signage will be put up to advise lorry drivers that the B709 Heriot-Innerleithen road is not suitable for them.

Scottish Borders Council staff will be on site to direct motorists during the closure.

Bus arrangements are being finalised and will be confirmed today.

Inspector Tony Hodges, of Galashiels police station, said: “Police Scotland have worked closely with Scottish Borders Council to facilitate an essential part of this ongoing investigation with a view to ensuring minimal disruption to travellers.

“I would urge drivers to remain patient and adhere to the diversions being implemented by council staff.”

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, the council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “The council and Police Scotland have co-ordinated the A72 closure, which is allowing an important police investigation into a tragic accident to take place.

“The investigation takes place during the day to minimise the disruption for commuters and local community, and we would ask drivers to remain on the signed diversion during the closure.”