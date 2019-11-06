A702 road set for four overnight closures

A702 road.

The closure will be in force near Dolphinton and Carlops between 8pm and 6am from Monday, November 11, to Thursday, November 14.

Northbound traffic should exit the A702 via the A721 Melbourne crossroads and travel east to the A72 Kirkdean to join the A72 to the A701 through Blyth Bridge, Romannobridge and Lamancha to Leadburn. From there, traffic will join the A701 to Penicuik and on to the A766 Carlops Road to re-join the northbound A702 at Nine Mile Burn.