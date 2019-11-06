A702 road set for four overnight closures
Roadworks will lead to a full closure of the A702 Edinburgh-St John’s Town of Dalry road in both directions for four nights next week.
The closure will be in force near Dolphinton and Carlops between 8pm and 6am from Monday, November 11, to Thursday, November 14.
Signposted diversions will be in place for drivers during the £96,000 project.
Northbound traffic should exit the A702 via the A721 Melbourne crossroads and travel east to the A72 Kirkdean to join the A72 to the A701 through Blyth Bridge, Romannobridge and Lamancha to Leadburn. From there, traffic will join the A701 to Penicuik and on to the A766 Carlops Road to re-join the northbound A702 at Nine Mile Burn.
Southbound traffic should follow the same diversion route in the opposite direction.