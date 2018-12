Two people were taken to the Borders General Hospital with minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash near Stow in the early hours of this morning.

It happened on the A7 between Stow and Fountainhall around 12.30am.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 12.30am to the A7 just north of Stow following a one-vehicle collision.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around an hour. Two people were taken to BGH with minor injuries.”