A7 re-opened at Hawick, public transport operating, all schools in Borders closed, following yesterday’s snowfall.

The A7 has been reopened north of Hawick after a jack-knifed lorry closed both lanes earlier this morning.

Also, the A701 Mountain Cross to Moffat remains closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Despite yesterday’s extreme snowfall, all other roads remain passable with care, however Borderers are being urged to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary.

Though forecast well in advance, the first widespread snowfall to hit the Borders this year caused difficulties for traffic in various parts of the region, rendering some roads impassable for parts of the day yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said this morning: “Conditions on the roads across the Scottish Borders remain extremely poor, especially on our back and minor roads.

“At this time it is recommended that you only travel if essential.

“Gritters are out across the Scottish Borders.”

If your travel is essential please make sure that you are prepared for the journey.

More snow is forecast for the western Borders later today, and a met office amber warning for snow and ice remains in place for now.

All schools in the Scottish Borders are closed today.

SCHOOLS

All schools in the Borders will be closed today, January 17, because of ongoing wintry weather.

“Following a teleconference this morning to assess the risks following heavy snow last night and overnight, in the interests of the safety of pupils, staff, parents and carers, the decision has been taken to close all schools in the Scottish Borders today,” said a Scottish Borders Council spokesperson.

“The council has considered all options in making this decision, and has taken it in conjunction with advice from partners, including Police Scotland.

“The amber weather warning for parts of the Borders is in place until 8am, and further snowfall and freezing temperatures are expected for some places.

“The snowfall we have seen is far greater and more widespread than had been forecast.”

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

It appears the Borders Railway is running as normal, if slightly behind time.

And Borders Buses is running a full service.

A spokesman said: “We are running all our buses. Some may be slightly later than normal due to road conditions.”

Also, Hawick Town Service is running a reduced service between Mart Street, High Street, Commercial Road and Burnfoot.

This will run half hourly, dependent on road conditions.