A7 crash driver banned for causing head-on collision near Stow

A medical supplies delivery driver has been banned from the road for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court for overtaking on a blind bend on the A7, causing a head-on collision

Lukasz Gierlinski, 34, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving between Stow and Fountainhall on the Edinburgh-Carlisle road on May 22.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the road offered limited overtaking opportunities, particularly when driving a Ford Transit van.

He said that although both vehicles were damaged, it was fortunate that no serious injuries were caused.

The court heard that Gierlinski, of Edinburgh, had been delivering supplies to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose for a pharmaceutical firm, and although he has lost his job as a driver as a result of the ban, the firm has transferred him to its warehouse.

The court was told that Gierlinski had been in the UK for 11 years and had a clean licence after driving professionally for two years.

He was also fined £250 and will have to re-sit an extended driving test before getting his licence back.