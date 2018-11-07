A6091 Galafoot Bridge to remain closed to eastbound traffic with works set to continue

The A6091 Galafoot Bridge will remain closed to eastbound traffic for another week.

Works to repair the 1975-built bridge, which began in August, were due to be completed tomorrow after the original end date was put back a month.

The eastbound carriageway, heading towards Tweedbank, will now remain closed until 6am on Sunday, November 18, with traffic diverted via the A7, onto the one-way B6360 Abbotsford Road, to Tweedbank roundabout.

Amey, which maintains the trunk road networks for Transport Scotland, said that once work started the repairs were more extensive and complex than initially thought.

The programme was subsequently revised and broken into two phases, with the second phase planned for early 2019.

Bridges manager Stuart Wallace said: “We regret that the work necessary to complete the first phase of major repairs on the A6091 Galafoot Bridge will now complete later than we had hoped.

“We have briefed local stakeholders including the emergency services and Scottish Borders Council, and will continue to provide weekly updates via our website and through shared communications with community councils, businesses and the local authority.”

He added that Amey was taking steps to ensure better communication with the community for phase two of the scheme.

“Going into phase two we have a better understanding of the task in hand, with an expectation that it will require the same level of repair as phase one,” Mr Wallace explained.

“This will allow us to improve how we resource, communicate and deliver this second tranche of work.

“We regret the inconvenience, frustration and disappointment these emergency works have caused the local community and we will ensure that the lessons learned from Phase 1 of these works are applied in Phase 2. We again extend our thanks to all road users for their patience and understanding. Our priority remains to complete Phase 1 efficiently, effectively and completely; and to restore the superstructure of the bridge in a manner that will reduce the need for similar extensive maintenance for decades to come.”

Information on the progress of this scheme can be found on the STRU SE website and Twitter channel @SETrunkRoads