£775 court bill for Jedburgh stalker

A stalker has been hit with a bill for £775 at Jedburgh’s sheriff court.

Nathan Gillie, 25, of Howdenburn Court, Jedburgh, pleaded guilty to committing that offence in July and also breaching bail conditions by contacting a former partner after being banned from doing so.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “The two of them were in a relationship which ended last November. He did not take it well.

“She did allow a certain amount of reconciliation, and the accused may have taken the wrong message from that.”

He described how at around 1.30am on July 27, Gillie made 11 phone calls to her mother’s home and then went round there and started banging on its windows.

Mr Fraser said: “He wanted entry, and he started to search the house thinking she had a boyfriend in the house.

“He came back again later and searched the house.”

On July 30, Gillie returned to the house and began peering through a bedroom window.

Mr Fraser said: “It is accepted that this amounts to stalking behaviour.”

Mr Fraser added that despite being on bail with a condition not to contact her, Gillie sent her an email.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said they had been in a relationship and his client found it difficult to accept it was over.

Gillie was fined a total of £575 and ordered to pay his former partner £200.