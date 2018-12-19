62-year-old found with over 6,000 indecent photos is jailed

A Melrose man convicted of downloading thousands of indecent images of children has been jailed for 18 months.

Alan Keen, 62, was caught in possession of more than 6,000 pictures of children being abused by adults during a police raid on his home in Melrose’s Chiefswood Road on August 7.

He pleaded guilty to taking, or permitting to be taken, indecent images of children at his home address between July 12 and August 7 this year.

He also admitted possessing indecent images at his Dingleton Apartments home between the same dates.

Keen was placed on the sex offenders’ register and sentenced to 18 months in prison for the first charge and 12 months for the second. Those sentences will run concurrently, backdated to August 8, 2018.

Officers found 6,092 images of children as young as five years old being abused on a laptop and two USB sticks at his home.

The images included two in the most serious category and 24 in the next worst one, Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard.