550-pitch caravan park being planned at Borders castle site

Plans for a major new caravan park in the Borders have been unveiled.

An application was submitted to Scottish Borders Council this week for a development comprising 500 static caravans and 50 touring caravans.

It would also feature associated facilities including a shop, caravan sales centre and cafe.

If approved, it would be sited on land north west of Garden House, also known as the Ranch, at Thirlestane Castle in Lauder.

A report submitted for the applicant by Edinburgh-based Geddes Consulting says that MP John Lamont, MSP Christine Grahame, Lauderdale Community Council and all three Leaderdale and Melrose ward councillors have already been consulted about the plans.

The report adds: “A public exhibition will be arranged and held at a suitable venue on a date to be confirmed.

“It is anticipated the event will take place within Lauder and will be open to the public between 3pm and 8pm.

“A preview of the exhibition will be held for local community council members, ward councillors, the MP and MSP between 2pm and 3pm at the same venue on the same day.”

The applicant is Edward Maitland-Carew, of Lauderdale Estates.

The report adds: “This is a major development of a proposed caravan park with associated engineering, infrastructure and drainage works, access arrangements, including new access from the A68, open spaces, landscaping and woodland management.”