55-year-old convicted of stalking women in Galashiels

Background reports have been ordered on a man convicted of stalking two women over the course of a year.

Patrick McManus, 55, of Livingstone Place, Galashiels, had denied engaging in a course of conduct causing the women fear and alarm.

He was found guilty after trial, however, of shouting, spitting and laughing at them on various occasions in Livingstone Place and Gala Park between November 2015 and November 2016.

McManus is also due to be sentenced for failing to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on June 5 last year.

Sentence was deferred at the Selkirk court until April 9 for the production of a criminal justice social work report and restriction-of-liberty order assessment.