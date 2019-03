A 53-year-old has been accused of threatening to kill another man during an incident in Hawick.

Steven Melville, formerly of Oliver Crescent in Hawick but now living in Peebles, denies that offence.

It is also alleged that he pushed William Harley against a garage door in Hawick’s McLaren Court on February 2 last year.

A trial date has been set for May 16 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on April 29.