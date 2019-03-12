50-year-old fined £120 over New Year’s Day disturbance in Stow

A woman involved in a domestic bust-up with her partner on New Year’s Day has been fined £120 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Evelyn Barnes, 50, of Stow, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the village.

The court heard that at about 10.30pm her partner became so concerned about her behaviour that he called the police.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, explained that when officers arrived, her partner was hiding behind a wall outside the house and Barnes, clad in a dressing gown, was behind a van on the A7 road through the village.

He said that the police tried to get her back into her house but she began struggling with them and was abusive, calling a female constable a “f****** b******”.

Barnes was returned to the house but continued to be abusive towards the police and was eventually arrested.

Her lawyer explained that his client was particularly stressed at that time of the year because of things that had happened in the past and she had also taken alcohol and antidepressants.

He said: “She ended up making a fool of herself and she is genuinely ashamed and embarrassed about her ridiculous actions.”

Sheriff Donald Corke reduced her fine from £180 due to her guilty plea.