£4m works on way to improve water supplies at Earlston

A £4m project to improve water quality in the Borders is due to get under way next week.

Caledonia Water Alliance will begin work on Monday on installing more than four miles of new water mains pipes from near Newstead to Earlston.

That work, expected to cause some disruption to traffic on the A68, is intended to improve the security of water supplies in Earlston and the surrounding area, ensuring that fresh drinking water is always available.

The project will be carried out in stages and is expected to take around eight months to complete in total.

Scott Fraser, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager, said: “The installation of the new water main will improve the current water quality and add capacity into our network.

“Customers in the area may see a disruption to their water supply for periods during the project, but anyone affected will be notified at least 48 hours in advance.

“Temporary traffic lights and road traffic management will be required on the A68.

“We will keep the local community informed as this progresses and will try to keep disruption from construction equipment to a minimum where possible.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of customers in Howden and Earlston as we look to deliver a project that ensures Scottish Water can continue to provide clean, fresh drinking water long into the future.”