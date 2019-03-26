49-year-old cleared of indecent assaults on boy and girl in Galashiels and West Lothian

A 49-year-old man accused of engaging in lewd and libidinous practices with a boy and a girl aged under 16 at the time has been cleared following a four-day jury trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Ian Wallace was alleged to have carried out that offence with the boy on various occasions between September 1997 and September 2004 at a house in Langlee in Galashiels.

He was also charged with indecent behaviour towards a girl aged between 14 and 16 between October 2006 and October 2008 at a house in Armadale, West Lothian.

Wallace, of Parkhead Loan, Edinburgh, was found not guilty of both charges.