46-year-old admits making threats of violence at Peebles pub

Background reports have been ordered on a man convicted of making threats of violence at a Peebles pub.

Keith Daly, 46, of Kingsway, Peebles, appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to acting in an aggressive manner at the town’s County Inn in High Street on June 30.

He admitted behaving in that manner while still subject to an antisocial behaviour order issued a year before.

“He went into those premises and turned aggressive after being told he was barred by staff,” procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said.

“It would appear he at that time he had a reduction in his mental health medication which had affected his balance for a while.”

Defence lawyer Ross Dow added: “He suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, and around this time there was a change in medication and he was not sure if that had an effect.

“He is keen to point out they were empty threats, but none the less it would have been no doubt alarming to the complainer.”

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until February 11 for background reports from mental health professionals.