A man has been remanded in custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after being accused of two-break-ins.

Leon Murphy, 43, of no fixed abode, is charged with theft by housebreaking at an address in Kelso last Thursday.

He is also accused of an attempted break-in at a chemist’s shop in the town’s Horsemarket, vandalism and two breaches of bail.

Murphy made no application for bail during a private hearing and was remanded in custody.