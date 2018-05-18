42-year-old in court at Jedburgh over alleged assaults on former partners

A 42-year-old man has been accused of assaulting three former partners over a period of 15 years.

Alexander Wood appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to face a total of 13 charges dating back to 2002 and up until 2017.

Those offences are alleged to have been committed at addresses in Hawick and Selkirk.

Wood is charged with assault to severe injury, four counts of assault to injury, four assaults and four breaches of the peace.

He made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

Wood, whose address was given as care of Edinburgh Prison, was released on bail.

His next appearance date in court has yet to be confirmed.