A 42-year-old man is to be sentenced next month after admitting carrying out a domestic assault at a house in Galashiels.

John Luke pleaded guilty to pinning his partner down on a bed, putting his hand across her mouth and pulling her by the hair from the bed, causing her to fall to the floor and hit her head, all to her injury.

That offence happened at the couple’s home in Laurel Grove, Galashiels, on November 14.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court for background reports.