41-year-old man from Cheshire denies arranging to meet boy of 15 for sex in Peebles

A 41-year-old man has been accused of travelling hundreds of miles to the Borders to meet a 15-year-old boy with the intention of having unlawful sex with him.

Christian Taylor pleaded not guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to committing that offence in Peebles between June 17 and June 20 last year.

He is charged with communicating with the teenager and arranging to meet despite knowing him to be under the age of consent.

Taylor, of Percyvale Street, Macclesfield, Cheshire, will stand trial on March 26.