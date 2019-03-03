41-year-old admits causing disturbances at Borders General Hospital and Galashiels pub

Background reports have been ordered on a man responsible for causing disturbances in a Galashiels pub, in a vehicle en route to Hawick police station and at the accident and emergency department at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

Simon Hadden, 41, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to committing that offence on October 20, starting in the Bridge Inn, in Island Street in Galashiels.

Hadden, of Hawthorn Road, Galashiels, also admitted struggling violently with police officers.

Sentence was deferred until March 25 for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.