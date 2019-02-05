36-year-old in court over knifepoint robbery at Kelso Co-op

A 36-year-old man has made a private court appearance in connection with an armed robbery at a supermarket in the Borders.

William Quarry, of Kelso, is charged with assault and robbery, as well as possession of a bladed article.

He made no plea at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, and the case was continued for further examination.

Quarry was remanded in custody and is expected to appear at court again within eight days.

His appearance follows a raid at the Co-operative store in Roxburgh Street, Kelso, at 10.55pm on Monday, January 28.

Three bottles of whisky and boxes of cigarettes were stolen by a man brandishing a knife.

Detective sergeant Callum Peoples, of the criminal investigation department at Galashiels police station, said:”We recognised the impact this robbery had on the local community within Kelso, and a thorough investigation was conducted, culminating in this arrest.”