34-year-old seriously injured in A1 collision near Burnmouth

Police are appealing for witness following a serious collision on the A1 near Burnmouth.

A 34-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following the incident, which happened around 11.10pm on Sunday night, when a silver Audi A6 and a silver Nissan Micra were involved in a collision.

The 34-year-old driver of the Nissan suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences and is expected to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sergeant Iain Blain of the road policing unit in Dalkeith, said: “Officers are currently pursuing various lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

“I’d urge anyone who can help with our investigation to come forward. In particular we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the Audi driving north on the A1 from the English side of the border, or who has any dash cam footage showing the collision or the silver Audi A6 prior to the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting Incident Number 4416 of September 30, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”