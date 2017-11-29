£300k revamp at Galashiels park revealed

Children in Galashiels received an early Christmas present this week with news that a town playpark was to undergo a near £300,000 revamp.

The improved facilities in the Public Park will be on a par with new playparks in Tweedbank and Wilton Lodge Park in Hawick, which have proved popular with the community.

The upgraded playpark will include dedicated areas for children up to six years of age and for older children, both including a number of new items of equipment not available elsewhere in Scotland, including a special play train.

The park, which will be on the site of the current Public Park play equipment and will be enclosed by fencing, will include wet pour rubber safety surfacing throughout and specific facilities for children with additional needs.

Work is likely to start in March 2018, with a grand opening party planned for June, so the park is ready for the school summer holidays.

A joint statement by Galashiels and District councillors Sandy Aitchison, Andy Anderson, Euan Jardine and Harry Scott said: “We are delighted to be able to unveil the exciting plans for the new play area in the Public Park.

“The new design provides more equipment than is currently available in the park, will have quality safety surfacing and will be fully fenced in.

“The scheme will provide Galashiels with an excellent new facility and will be enjoyed by children for many years to come.”