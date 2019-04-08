£3000 of damage caused at Springwood Park

Police are appealing for information after burglars targeted a portable cabin at Springwood Park in Kelso, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The Border Events Centre cabin was broken into between Monday, March 18 and Tuesday, April 2.

Around £3000 worth of damage has been caused.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious between these dates is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1816 of April 2.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.