30 homes for rent being planned in Jedburgh

Plans have been drawn up for 30 new homes for rent in Jedburgh.

Eildon Housing Association wants to build the semi-detached properties, as well as two flats, on a 1.38-hectare greenfield site at the east side of Howdenburn Drive.

A planning application for the social housing development, to include 64 car parking spaces and a new access road, has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council.

The plans – for two, three and four-bedroom properties – have been drawn up by Kelso building firm M and J Ballantyne and submitted by Galashiels-based Aitken Turnbull Architects on behalf of the Selkirk-based housing association.

The work would also include pedestrian and road links to potential future phases to be added to the housing development.

The houses would be arranged to promote pedestrian and bike access, with shared parking areas providing 56 spaces for vehicles, with access to the development off Howdenburn Drive.

The properties proposed are part of a larger potential site identified for housing within the council’s current local development plan.

Jedburgh Community Council has already expressed its support for the development.

A community council spokesperson said: “We have no objections to this application and indeed welcome the new development.”

In a report to councillors, council landscape architect Jim Knight says: “The site is the northern part of a larger paddock of grassland on the south east side of Jedburgh.”

The planning application will be considered by the council within the next few weeks.