£3,000 handout agreed for Galashiels park pavilion repairs

An Old Firm-funded sports pavilion in Galashiels is in line for a revamp now councillors have agreed to help foot the bill.

At last Thursday’s meeting of the Galashiels common good fund sub-committee, councillors voted to pay out £3,250 towards the cost of repairing the roof and exterior of the facilities in the town’s public park.

The 1906-built pavilion.

The pavilion, currently used by Galashiels Hotspur Football Club, was built in 1906 using funds raised by staging exhibition games against Celtic, Rangers and Hearts.

However, despite the continued efforts of the club to keep the pavilion up and running, it’s fallen into disrepair due to its age and attacks by vandals.

Thomas Dalgliesh, chairman of the club, founded in 1956, said: “It’s been a long haul getting the Ts crossed and the Is dotted, but we’ve got there in the end and can now start a new chapter for the club.

“We can go ahead and tell the workmen to get the refurbishments started, get a fresh lick of paint on it and get the roof and tiles sorted.

“We think it’ll not only enhance the building but the local area and community as well.”

The work will include repairing damaged roof tiles, repainting the exterior of the building and fitting new ornate timber mouldings to replace rotted wooden beams.

Approving the application, Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for culture and sport, said: “I’m happy to support this.

“I think the legacy that this club has, as well as the fact this pavilion is a community asset as well as a club asset, makes me vote in favour.”

The club has also applied for £5,000 from the council’s community grant scheme, but that has yet to be discussed.

Crowds of about 2,000 watched the three fundraising matches in 1906 against a Borders Football Association select 11, played on consecutive Wednesday evenings.

Rangers beat the Borderers 6-1, Celtic won 4-2 and Hearts also emerged victorious, winning 3-1.