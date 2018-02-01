29-year-old Borderer jailed for having sex with girl aged 15

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for 16 months for having sex with a teenage girl just over half his age.

David Adamson, of the Loan in Hawick, pleaded guilty to committing that offence on various occasions between January 1, 2015, and April 15, 2015, at two houses in Selkirk.

He admitted engaging in sexual activity with the girl, said to be just 15 at the time, Selkirk Sheriff Court heard on Tuesday.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Adamson, then 26, was well aware of her age as he regularly told her he could not wait until she was 16 so they could have an open relationship.

Sheriff Peter Paterson reduced Adamson’s sentence from 21 months’ imprisonment to 16 months in jail due to his guilty plea.

The sheriff also backdated the beginning of that sentence to Monday, January 8, that being when Adamson was first remanded in custody.

Adamson also had his name placed on the sex offenders’ register for the next 10 years.