A 28-year-old man has admitted dealing drugs in Peebles.

Mark MacDonald, now living in Blyth Bridge, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between March 8, 2016, and January 19, 2017, at a house in Cademuir Drive.

He also admitted possession of cocaine on January 19, 2017.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until October 11.