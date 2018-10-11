27-year-old fined £1,000 for assault and violent struggle in Galashiels

A 27-year-old has been fined a total of £1,000 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for assaulting another man outside a Galashiels nightclub, then struggling violently with police officers.

Fraser Robertson pleaded guilty to those offences, committed in Overhaugh Street in Galashiels on Saturday, May 26.

Tessa Bradley, prosecuting, said two men had visited Galashiels for a night out, spending most of their evening in the Gluepot pub in Overhaugh Street before heading outside.

She said: “Both had consumed a fair amount of alcohol.

“They left the pub and were standing outside the Indigo Rooms when they saw the accused, who started shouting at one of them, saying ‘I will have you’. The victim had no idea what he was on about.

“He pushed him over, whereby he fell to the ground, and while he was down, he was kicked to the body.”

A nightclub doorman went to the victim’s aid and was able to tell police officers that the man responsible for the assault had gone into the Gluepot.

Issued with a description of the attacker, the officers went into the pub and apprehended Robertson, also then confirmed to be the culprit by the doorman.

Robertson, formerly of Glenfield Terrace in Galashiels but now living in Noble Place in Hawick, struggled violently with the officers while being arrested and continued to be unco-operative and unpleasant, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “My client accepts his behaviour was unacceptable.”

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre fined Robertson £400 for the assault and £600 for struggling violently with the police, with those fines to be paid over 10 months.