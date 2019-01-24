27-year-old attacked by three robbers in Hawick

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed by three attackers in Hawick this week.

Their 27-year-old victim was left with head injuries described by police as serious and requiring hospital treatment.

His mobile phone, wallet and keys were stolen during that attack, carried out between 5pm and 6pm on Monday, January 21, near the town’s Mansfield Park.

He was heading for Hawick’s Mart Street Morrisons supermarket and was walking through an industrial area when he was targeted.

One of his attackers approached him and engaged him in conversation before punching him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Two other men then appeared and joined in the assault.

As a result of that attack, the man was left with serious injuries to his head and had to be taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose for treatment.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

One of the suspects is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and with blond hair. He is said to have had a Manchester accent.

Detective constable Bruce Dodds, of the criminal investigation department at Galashiels police station, said: “The victim of this assault and robbery has sustained some painful injuries in what appears to be a random and opportunistic attack.

“We would urge anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within the Mansfield Park area on Monday evening to contact police immediately.

“Anyone with any other relevant information relating to this inquiry, or who can help us identify the men responsible, should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101, quoting incident number 2,945 of January 21. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.