26-year-old facing trial for murder of Peebles postwoman Alex

A 26-year-old man accused of murdering a postwoman in Peebles will face a High Court trial in May.

Nicholas Rodgers, of Innerleithen, is also charged with assault to injury and police assault.

Cuddyside in Peebles.

Following a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, a trial diet was fixed for Monday, May 14.

Alex Stuart, 22, was stabbed to death on Sunday, August 6, last year after attending a party in Cuddyside in Peebles.

The emergency services were alerted at around 11.20am, and Alex was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated for her injuries but died later that day.