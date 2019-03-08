£250 court bill over row between Hawick dog walkers that led to mobility scooter pursuit

An argument between two dog walkers resulted in one chasing the other on her mobility scooter, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

Christina Rowley, suffering from sciatica at the time, pursued Kerry Gwzodz on her electric vehicle to remonstrate with her as their dispute escalated.

The 48-year-old even circled around Ms Gwzodz and drove the scooter at her, forcing her to dodge out of the way.

Eventually Ms Gwzodz fled down a flight of stairs, leaving Rowley unable to pursue her further, and the police were called.

Rowley was initially charged with assaulting the woman with her mobility scooter by trapping her foot under it and spitting on her.

However, she pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to an amended charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting and swearing and driving the mobility scooter at Ms Gwzodz.

That offence was committed in Glebe Mill Street in Hawick on July 11 last year.

Tessa Bradley, prosecuting, explained that a row broke out while both women were walking their dogs on a public footpath along the banks of the River Teviot at 9.45am.

Rowley’s dog was not on a lead and it ran towards Ms Gwzodz and her two dogs, leading to words being exchanged.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client insisted that Ms Gwzodz’s reaction to the dog bounding towards her was excessive, but he admitted that Rowley had lost her temper during the ensuing exchange of words.

Rowley, of Earl Street in Hawick, was fined £100 and ordered to pay Ms Gwzodz £150 in compensation.