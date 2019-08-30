£250 court bill for rowdy guest at Clovenfords wedding

A wedding guest has been hit with a £250 court bill for making abusive comments towards others invited to witness a friend’s nuptials.

Andrew O’Connor also shouted and swore and struggled with police officers during that incident at the Clovenfords Hotel on April 5.

The 35-year-old, of Church Square in Galashiels, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The court was told he was ejected from the hotel due to his behaviour but then made threatening comments towards police officers.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 compensation to his friend’s new bride.