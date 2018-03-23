25-year-old admits trying to steal charity box in memory of Hawick cancer victim

A man has admitted the attempted theft of a charity box in memory of a Hawick child cancer victim.

James Birchall, appearing from custody, also pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to stealing two bottles of spirits from the Asda store in Galashiels on February 23 while on bail.

A not-guilty plea to stealing a milkshake from the Sainsbury’s store in Selkirk was accepted by the crown, however.

The attempted theft of the collecting can for a charity set up in memory of Anthony Mundell was captured on closed-circuit TV footage and widely circulated on social media.

Birchall, 25, tried to place the charity tin in his clothing but was foiled as the box was chained to the till at Teviot Wines in Tower Knowe in Hawick on March 12.

Sentence was deferred until next Monday, March 26, when Birchall has other matters calling at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Cook granted him bail to an address in Old Town, Peebles, and warned him of the consequences of any further offending.

Anthony, of Stirches in Hawick, was killed by renal cell kidney cancer in 2009.

The Anthony Mundell Memorial Fund, set up by his parents as a tribute to him, supports the families of children suffering from cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.