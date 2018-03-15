24-year-old jailed for attacking mum and partner during Christmas visit to Peebles

A 24-year-old man has been jailed for 240 days at Selkirk Sheriff Court for assaulting his partner and his mother following a festive period bust-up.

Dean O’Donnell pleaded guilty to those assaults, carried out at his mother’s home in Cuddyside, Peebles, on Boxing Day.

He also admitted allegations of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, repeatedly kicking doors and making abusive comments, as well as assaulting a police constable.

The court heard that O’Donnell and his partner of two weeks had been staying at his mother’s home for Christmas, but an argument broke out.

O’Donnell accused her of sleeping with another man and made abusive comments about her and punched her in the face, leaving her with a broken nose.

He also assaulted his mother, although she was not injured.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said O’Donnell, of no fixed abode, was now ashamed of himself.

He had been celebrating Christmas, but had taken drugs, and that led to the assaults, said Mr Dow.

Sheriff Peter Paterson described the festive row as “an appalling catalogue of events”.

O’Donnell’s 240-day jail sentence was backdated to December 27, that being when he was first remanded in custody.