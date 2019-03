A man has been ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work at Selkirk Sheriff Court for various offences committed in Galashiels last summer.

Corrie Stanners, 24, of Cherry Park, Tweedbank, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Gala Park on June 18.

He also pleaded guilty to vandalism and assault.

His community payback order is to last 15 months.