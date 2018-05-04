22-year-old in court over disturbances in Hawick and Galashiels

A 22-year-old man has been remanded in custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after being accused of being involved in disturbances in Hawick and Galashiels.

Mark McCarry appeared in private charged with two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour, possession of offensive weapons, theft by housebreaking and police assault.

Those offences are alleged to have been committed in Hawick on April 8 and in Galashiels on Tuesday, May 2.

McCarry, of County Antrim in Northern ireland, had a motion for bail refused.

He is due back in court next week.