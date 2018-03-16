22-year-old admits causing disturbances in Galashiels

A man has been remanded in custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court pending the preparation of background reports after admitting being involved in two disturbances.

Jordan Cunningham, 22, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Balmoral Avenue, Galashiels, on January 2 by threatening to jump off a balcony and struggling violently with police officers.

He also admitted shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner towards staff at Reivers Sports Bar in High Street, Galashiels, on February 9, as well as breaching bail conditions by being in the company of his partner after 7pm.

That condition had been imposed because Cunningham and his partner have got involved in trouble after drinking alcohol.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he was prepared to consider an alternative to a prison sentence and called for a criminal justice social work report and restriction-of-liberty order assessment to be prepared before the case next calls on March 26 when.

However, he said the risk of Cunningham, formerly of Orchard Park in Kelso but now of no fixed address, re-offending in the meantime appeared to be high, so he refused bail.