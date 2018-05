Biting a police constable’s arm resulted in a £200 fine for Megan White.

The 21-year-old, formerly of Weensland Road, Hawick, but now living in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, had been of good behaviour during a period of deferred sentence.

She had previously pleaded guilty to committing that assault in Havelock Place, Hawick, on March 20 last year.

White was admonished on a second charge of struggling violently with three police constables.