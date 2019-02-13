20-year-old accused of attacking teenager in Hawick

A 20-year-old man accused of breaching bail conditions within hours of appearing in court has been remanded in custody.

David Cotton appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday afternoon charged with assaulting a 19-year-old man in Hawick’s Wellfield Road on Sunday morning.

The teenager is said to have sustained facial injuries and had to be taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose for treatment.

Cotton, of Wilton Crescent in Hawick, was granted bail with special conditions, but he is alleged to have breached them on Monday night and appeared back in court the next day.

He made no plea during a private hearing to a charge of breaching bail, and the case was continued for further examination.

Cotton was remanded in custody by sheriff Peter McCormack and will appear back in court next week.