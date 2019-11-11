100 film fans ensure Jedburgh passes screen test

Matthew Floyd head programmer at WOFF, Director Martin Petrov, Georgiana and Edmund Craster with Roger Bamkin.

Initiated by Jedburgh Community Council and All Eyes on Jed, with sponsorship from the Co-op store, Taits Solicitors and the Rotary Club of Jedburgh, the screening was in collaboration with Glasgow’s sixth annual World of Film International Festival.

Organiser and community councillor Georgiana Craster, who runs the All Ayes on Jed blog, said: “The purpose of the pilot was to see if there was hunger in Jedburgh for films, and if so what kind and frequency.

“As I stand at the moment, I still don’t know as we’ve yet to gather feedback from questionnaires on the night. But as an event it went well and many more than I thought turned up.”

Around 100 movie fans enjoyed the film and a question-and-answer session afterwards with the festival’s head programmer, Matthew Floyd, and director Martin Petrov.