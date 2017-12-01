When can I get tickets to Gardening Scotland 2018?

Gardening fans can dream of a green Christmas as tickets go on sale for Gardening Scotland 2018.

The hugely popular event takes place from Friday June 1-3 at Ingliston, Edinburgh, but passes are on sale now to tap into the festive gift market.

Gardening Scotland

The show will feature top nurseries selling exceptional plants, show gardens packed with exciting ideas to try out at home and plant experts handing out advice, answering queries and suggesting new ways of getting the most out of every plot.

It’s the ideal place to find new plants, innovative techniques and all the accessories and equipment that are essential for a fabulous garden – and it is also a fantastic day out, with plenty of activities for visitors of all ages.

The experience can be made even more special by enjoying afternoon tea amongst the beautiful plants in the Floral Pavilion.

Combined ticket and afternoon tea packages are also available.

More information on tickets from £14 and packages from £39 here Gardening Scotland