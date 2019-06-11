Villagers defy rain to make St Boswells’ big week a huge success

It might have been raining but St Boswells certainly wasn’t complaining as it rallied round despite last week’s sometimes miserable weather to enjoy its annual village week.
The green was decorated with bunting and was looking its best for the week-long programme of events which included everything from a dog show and fancy dress parade to a beat retreat and family bootcamp.
Organiser Lisa Gregg said: “There was something for everyone - the sporty, the arty, the dancers, the singers and the four-legged got a look in too.
“Despite the torrential rain on Friday night, family football had a huge turnout and a penalty shoot out to decide the finalists.
“Saturday’s pet show, run by the St Boswells air cadets, included with snail racing, dog agility and prize for the waggliest tail.
“Fancy dress followed, and the Day at the Zoo theme brought out monkeys, crocodiles and zoo keepers.
“On Sunday touch rugby kicked off proceedings on the Croft, along with obstacle courses and a hang tough strength competition.
“As ever village week cumulated with the village race on Sunday and about 70 runners age from three years and upwards took to the two-mile course.”
A week-long scarecrow trail was also on offer with more than a dozen creations decorating villagers’ gardens.
Full results for each competition are as follows:
Scarecrows:
Super Sausage – The Purves Family
Supergran -Christine Holmes
Silver Surfer – Archie Henderson
Rock Art:
Ryan Scott
Sara Dickson
Harriet Barker
Hang Tough:
Ladies
Gracie Gill (and overall champion)
Sophie Lambert
Katie Millar
Men
Ryan Scott
Harry Riddell
Aaron Lambert
Obstacle Races:
Age group 0-8
1st Robbie Cargill
2nd Louis Moffet
3rd Gracie Gill
Age group 9-13
1st Elyana Clapperton
2nd Craig Smith
3rd Matthew McRae
Age group 14 + over
1st Martin Wilson
2nd Luigi Caterino
3rd Maciek Krakowski
Best time over all
Martin Wilson
Village Race:
Under 8 boys 1- Caleb Entwistle. 2- Daniel Brown 3- Harry Thin
Under 8 girls 1- Erin Scott 2- Esme Cameron 3- Ericka Dall
Boys 8-11 1- Archie Dalgliesh 2- Harry Riddell 3- George Millar
Girls 8-11 1- Kirsty Rankine 2 – Katie Millar 3 – Carys Dalziel
Boys 12 -15 1- Gregor Collins 2 – Cameron Rankine 3- McKenzie Power
Girls 12 -15 1- Kate McRae 2 – Nell Busby 3 – Niamh Dall
Men 16-40 1- William Taylor 2 – Callum Folan 3 – Christian Townsend
Women 16 – 40 1 – Rachel McAleese 2 – Melissa Taylor 3 – Jess Entwistle
Men over 40 1- Fraser Rankine 2- Keith Farnish 3- Simon Taylor
Women over 40 1 – Pamela Baillie 2- Clare Townsend 3 – Margo Black
Overall men’s William Taylor
Overall women’s Kirsty Rankine
Pet Show:
Overall Champion “Luna” Mary Turnbull
Fancy Dress:
Preschool Singles
1st Peacock (Elsie Raftery)
2nd Bee (Nieve Groenewald)
3rd Zoo Keeper (Harrison Scott)
Primary School Singles
1st Lion (Kai Groenewald)
2nd Elephant (Magnus Barker)
3rd Flamingo (Harriet Barker)
Adult/Secondary School Singles
1st Monkey (Jamie Smith)
Pairs
1st Zoo Keeper and Lion (Robbie and Hannah Cargill)
2nd Zebras (Kara and Gracie)
3rd Monkeys’ Tea Party (Phoebe and Charlotte Hope)
Groups
1st Peacock Family (Sarah and Emma Pearson with Emily Scott)
2nd Katie Tames the Wild (Katie Millar with Archie, Charlie Dalgleish, George, Ryan and Erin)
3rd Welcome to the Zoo (Ellie, Darcy, Maisie, Quinn, Katy and Zoe)
Best Dressed Pet
1st Zoo Tour Guide (Barkley the Cockerpoo with owner Emily McLeod and family)
2nd Spiderdog (Mac the Labrador with owner Teresa Holligan)
Overall winner of Fancy Dress Shield - Peacock Family (Sarah and Emma Pearson with Emily Scott)