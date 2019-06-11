Villagers defy rain to make St Boswells’ big week a huge success

It might have been raining but St Boswells certainly wasn’t complaining as it rallied round despite last week’s sometimes miserable weather to enjoy its annual village week.

The green was decorated with bunting and was looking its best for the week-long programme of events which included everything from a dog show and fancy dress parade to a beat retreat and family bootcamp.

Organiser Lisa Gregg said: “There was something for everyone - the sporty, the arty, the dancers, the singers and the four-legged got a look in too.

“Despite the torrential rain on Friday night, family football had a huge turnout and a penalty shoot out to decide the finalists.

“Saturday’s pet show, run by the St Boswells air cadets, included with snail racing, dog agility and prize for the waggliest tail.

“Fancy dress followed, and the Day at the Zoo theme brought out monkeys, crocodiles and zoo keepers.

“On Sunday touch rugby kicked off proceedings on the Croft, along with obstacle courses and a hang tough strength competition.

“As ever village week cumulated with the village race on Sunday and about 70 runners age from three years and upwards took to the two-mile course.”

A week-long scarecrow trail was also on offer with more than a dozen creations decorating villagers’ gardens.

Full results for each competition are as follows:

Scarecrows:

Super Sausage – The Purves Family

Supergran -Christine Holmes

Silver Surfer – Archie Henderson

Rock Art:

Ryan Scott

Sara Dickson

Harriet Barker

Hang Tough:

Ladies

Gracie Gill (and overall champion)

Sophie Lambert

Katie Millar

Men

Ryan Scott

Harry Riddell

Aaron Lambert

Obstacle Races:

Age group 0-8

1st Robbie Cargill

2nd Louis Moffet

3rd Gracie Gill

Age group 9-13

1st Elyana Clapperton

2nd Craig Smith

3rd Matthew McRae

Age group 14 + over

1st Martin Wilson

2nd Luigi Caterino

3rd Maciek Krakowski

Best time over all

Martin Wilson

Village Race:

Under 8 boys 1- Caleb Entwistle. 2- Daniel Brown 3- Harry Thin

Under 8 girls 1- Erin Scott 2- Esme Cameron 3- Ericka Dall

Boys 8-11 1- Archie Dalgliesh 2- Harry Riddell 3- George Millar

Girls 8-11 1- Kirsty Rankine 2 – Katie Millar 3 – Carys Dalziel

Boys 12 -15 1- Gregor Collins 2 – Cameron Rankine 3- McKenzie Power

Girls 12 -15 1- Kate McRae 2 – Nell Busby 3 – Niamh Dall

Men 16-40 1- William Taylor 2 – Callum Folan 3 – Christian Townsend

Women 16 – 40 1 – Rachel McAleese 2 – Melissa Taylor 3 – Jess Entwistle

Men over 40 1- Fraser Rankine 2- Keith Farnish 3- Simon Taylor

Women over 40 1 – Pamela Baillie 2- Clare Townsend 3 – Margo Black

Overall men’s William Taylor

Overall women’s Kirsty Rankine

Pet Show:

Overall Champion “Luna” Mary Turnbull

Fancy Dress:

Preschool Singles

1st Peacock (Elsie Raftery)

2nd Bee (Nieve Groenewald)

3rd Zoo Keeper (Harrison Scott)

Primary School Singles

1st Lion (Kai Groenewald)

2nd Elephant (Magnus Barker)

3rd Flamingo (Harriet Barker)

Adult/Secondary School Singles

1st Monkey (Jamie Smith)

Pairs

1st Zoo Keeper and Lion (Robbie and Hannah Cargill)

2nd Zebras (Kara and Gracie)

3rd Monkeys’ Tea Party (Phoebe and Charlotte Hope)

Groups

1st Peacock Family (Sarah and Emma Pearson with Emily Scott)

2nd Katie Tames the Wild (Katie Millar with Archie, Charlie Dalgleish, George, Ryan and Erin)

3rd Welcome to the Zoo (Ellie, Darcy, Maisie, Quinn, Katy and Zoe)

Best Dressed Pet

1st Zoo Tour Guide (Barkley the Cockerpoo with owner Emily McLeod and family)

2nd Spiderdog (Mac the Labrador with owner Teresa Holligan)

Overall winner of Fancy Dress Shield - Peacock Family (Sarah and Emma Pearson with Emily Scott)