Time to get your glad rags on for Langlee’s big day

The Langlee community in Galashiels is set to let its hair down on Saturday as the annual carnival takes place.

As ever, the fun starts with fancy dress judging at the new primary school at 10am.

The parade sets off at 10.30am, towards the community centre on Marigold Drive, where the Langlee Lad and Lass, Lewis Hudson and Chloe Noble, will officially open proceedings at 11am.

One of the organisers, Heidi Wilson, told us: “It’s all set to be another great carnival.

“There are two live bands performing in the hall in the afternoon – The Moonlands and Dylan Paterson and his band.

“We have an outside arena this year, full of activities and games for the kids, as well as pony rides, a zumba class, craft stalls and much more.”

There will also be trade stalls and three cooking demonstrations by Food Punks.