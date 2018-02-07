Selkirk students rise to Rotary’s challenge

Selkirk Rotarians welcomed a visit by two students from the town’s high school at their regular meeting last week.

Katie Skeldon and Gregor Nichol, pictured with Selkirk Rotary Club president Ferdous Ahmed, were sponsored by the local club to attend the Rotary’s Challenge Enterprise residential weekend, held in Larbert in November last year, and gave a talk about the challenges they faced.

Challenge Enterprise is designed for 15 to 16-year-olds planning a career in business. The residential weekend brings together 50 schoolchildren from around Scotland and provides them with challenges to develop their confidence and understanding of what would be required of them in a business situation.

Candidates for Challenge Enterprise require the formal backing of their school to attend, and go through a selection interview by their sponsoring Rotary club.

Katie and Gregor presented an outline of a few of the various tasks they were set, including designing and marketing a new and innovative product, and presenting a case, on behalf of either management or union, as a business solution.